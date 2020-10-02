Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $231.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $147.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.10.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $219.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.46 and its 200 day moving average is $189.29. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $224.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at $54,768,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after acquiring an additional 688,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,784,000 after acquiring an additional 348,208 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after acquiring an additional 593,974 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,136,000 after acquiring an additional 98,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

