ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.35. 37,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 94,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B in the second quarter worth about $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B in the first quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B in the second quarter worth approximately $4,279,000.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.