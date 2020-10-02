EURBASE Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, EURBASE has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EURBASE token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00009329 BTC on popular exchanges. EURBASE has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $565.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EURBASE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00075686 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043768 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001041 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00087892 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007857 BTC.

About EURBASE

EURBASE (EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,334 tokens. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c . The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com

Buying and Selling EURBASE

EURBASE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EURBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EURBASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EURBASE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.