Everex Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Everex has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $342,753.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002273 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $536.50 or 0.05119172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009574 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00058243 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00033101 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

EVX is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

