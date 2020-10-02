Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and $543,840.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DragonEX, Bitfinex and BigONE. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,013,672,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,538,788,939 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bitfinex, BigONE, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

