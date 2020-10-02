Everus Price Tops $0.0421 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $50.98 and $7.50. In the last week, Everus has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Everus has a total market capitalization of $19.61 million and $50,020.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044063 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $539.83 or 0.05152343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00033128 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,883 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

