Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Releases Earnings Results

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (18.86) (($0.25)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of EMAN stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.50 million and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. Everyman Media Group has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 232 ($3.03).
Everyman Media Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.