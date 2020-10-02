Evrim Resources (CVE:EVM) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Evrim Resources Corp (CVE:EVM) rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 79,664 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 65,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 65.06, a current ratio of 65.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 million and a P/E ratio of -13.78.

About Evrim Resources (CVE:EVM)

Evrim Resources Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company in Mexico, southwestern United States, and western Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Axe project covering an area of 4,938 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada; and the Lemon Lake copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 2,646 hectares located in central British Columbia, Canada.

