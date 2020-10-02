Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,644.89

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,644.89 and traded as high as $2,968.00. Experian shares last traded at $2,953.00, with a volume of 1,371,991 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,653.64 ($34.67).

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,875.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,649.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.60.

In other news, insider Ruba Borno bought 676 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, for a total transaction of £18,988.84 ($24,812.28). Also, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,550 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($38.74) per share, for a total transaction of £75,607.50 ($98,794.59).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

