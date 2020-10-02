Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.13

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $15.07. Fauquier Bankshares shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 87 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBSS. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 66.3% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 50,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 41.2% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.