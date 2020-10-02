FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $25.64 on Monday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $136.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $383,537.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,587,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,735,936.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in FB Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

