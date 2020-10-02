Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.50.

FRT opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 384.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,409,000 after buying an additional 328,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,327,000 after buying an additional 195,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,058,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

