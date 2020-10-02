Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) Receives €68.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €69.50 ($81.76).

FIE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.50 ($81.76) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Fielmann stock opened at €70.10 ($82.47) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.52. Fielmann has a one year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a one year high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

