Financial Contrast: Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) vs. BrewBilt Manufacturing (NASDAQ:BBRW)

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) and BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Henry Schein shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Henry Schein shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Henry Schein and BrewBilt Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henry Schein 6.35% 11.51% 5.67% BrewBilt Manufacturing 217.33% -59.70% 409.72%

Volatility & Risk

Henry Schein has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Manufacturing has a beta of 5.83, suggesting that its share price is 483% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Henry Schein and BrewBilt Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henry Schein 3 7 3 0 2.00 BrewBilt Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Henry Schein currently has a consensus target price of $63.73, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Henry Schein’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Henry Schein is more favorable than BrewBilt Manufacturing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Henry Schein and BrewBilt Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henry Schein $9.99 billion 0.83 $694.73 million $3.51 16.50 BrewBilt Manufacturing $1.59 million 3.58 $10.09 million N/A N/A

Henry Schein has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Manufacturing.

Summary

Henry Schein beats BrewBilt Manufacturing on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners, and animal health clinics. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, LLC designs and manufactures custom brewery systems and tanks for craft brewers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

