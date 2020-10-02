Financial Contrast: SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) versus CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SINGAPORE TELEC/S alerts:

0.2% of SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Risk & Volatility

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SINGAPORE TELEC/S and CHORUS LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINGAPORE TELEC/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 CHORUS LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SINGAPORE TELEC/S and CHORUS LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINGAPORE TELEC/S 7.57% 8.98% 5.20% CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SINGAPORE TELEC/S and CHORUS LTD/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINGAPORE TELEC/S $12.79 billion 2.02 $2.28 billion N/A N/A CHORUS LTD/S $610.79 million 4.16 $35.54 million N/A N/A

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Summary

SINGAPORE TELEC/S beats CHORUS LTD/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SINGAPORE TELEC/S

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment offers mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cyber security, and IT and professional consulting services. The Group Digital Life segment is involved in the digital marketing, regional OTT video, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. The company also operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; and offers ICT solutions and marketing technology services. In addition, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for SINGAPORE TELEC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINGAPORE TELEC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.