Financial Review: CohBar (CWBR) vs. Its Competitors

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is one of 710 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CohBar to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of CohBar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of CohBar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CohBar and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar 0 0 2 0 3.00 CohBar Competitors 7243 19781 37643 1511 2.51

CohBar currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 716.33%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 41.44%. Given CohBar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CohBar is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CohBar and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar N/A -$13.05 million -3.27 CohBar Competitors $1.98 billion $238.41 million -1.62

CohBar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CohBar. CohBar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CohBar has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CohBar’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, meaning that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CohBar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar N/A -167.24% -101.33% CohBar Competitors -3,745.45% -187.00% -31.59%

Summary

CohBar beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its lead MBT candidate is CB4211, a novel optimized analog of the MOTS-c mitochondrial-derived peptide for the treatment of NASH and obesity. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

