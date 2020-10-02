Financial Survey: Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) and Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Zafgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A -40.33% -36.87% Zafgen N/A -51.34% -34.55%

79.1% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Zafgen shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Zafgen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Zafgen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.17 million ($4.80) -0.81 Zafgen N/A N/A -$45.41 million ($1.07) -14.18

Zafgen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Zafgen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satsuma Pharmaceuticals 1 2 1 0 2.00 Zafgen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.11%. Zafgen has a consensus price target of $0.78, suggesting a potential downside of 94.86%. Given Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Zafgen.

Summary

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals beats Zafgen on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders. It also develops ZGN-1258, a MetAP2 inhibitor for treatment of PWS. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

