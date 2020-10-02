First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FSFG stock opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $4.81. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

In other news, Treasurer David Z. Rosen bought 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.81 per share, with a total value of $47,665.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 4,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

