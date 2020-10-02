First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Up 0.9%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.08. Approximately 14,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 44,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 113,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 59.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

