First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.08. Approximately 14,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 44,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 76.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 113,741 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

