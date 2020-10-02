First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.31

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.31 and traded as high as $26.26. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index shares last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 340,243 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 47,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

