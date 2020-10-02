FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.55 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

