FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:SKOR)

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has increased its dividend by 34.6% over the last three years.

Shares of SKOR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.80. 5,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,088. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $55.33.

