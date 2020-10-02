FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Trading Up 0.7%

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.48. 2,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 36,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

