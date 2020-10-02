FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Trading Up 0.7%

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.48. 2,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 36,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000.

