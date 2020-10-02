FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY) Shares Down 0.3%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 24,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 9,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.