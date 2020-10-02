FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 129,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 198,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth $6,606,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth $34,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 60.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

