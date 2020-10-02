FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading 0.2% Higher

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.68. 129,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 198,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQDF. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 48,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 335,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,606,000.

