FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.72 and last traded at $49.86. Approximately 39,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 133,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 22.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

