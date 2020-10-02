FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.72 and last traded at $49.86. Approximately 39,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 133,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

