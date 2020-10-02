Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
VIAAY opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. Flughafen Wien has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.35.
About Flughafen Wien
