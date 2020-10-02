Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VIAAY opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. Flughafen Wien has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Get Flughafen Wien alerts:

About Flughafen Wien

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities. It manages Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.