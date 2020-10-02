Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.65.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,317 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Foot Locker by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

