Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

Shares of Forage Orbit Garant Inc (TSE:OGD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.93. Forage Orbit Garant shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85.

About Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, United States, Central and South America, West Africa, and Kazakhstan. It provides underground and surface drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

