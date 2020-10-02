FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.31. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 438.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 35.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 97.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. 58.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

