Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $2.20. Future Fintech Group shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 28,829 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

