FY2020 Earnings Estimate for GP Strategies Corp Issued By B.Riley Securit (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for GP Strategies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 28th. B.Riley Securit analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. B.Riley Securit has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPX. B. Riley raised GP Strategies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on GP Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $106.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.92 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

