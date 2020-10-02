FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Unilever NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UN)

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Unilever in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UN. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

UN stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $1,660,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 527.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.