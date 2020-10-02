FY2020 Earnings Forecast for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Issued By Truist Securiti

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of South State stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.10. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 945,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in South State by 1,316.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 911,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,262,000 after buying an additional 263,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

