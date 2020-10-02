FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Cut by Analyst

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Busey in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $884.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. First Busey has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 32.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Busey by 28.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Busey by 61.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen V. King purchased 27,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $498,949.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,539.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,358 shares of company stock valued at $554,030. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.