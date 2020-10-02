FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

NYSE:WFC opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Markston International LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 284,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 164,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 85,677 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

