FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issued By Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank of Canada raised Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 820,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after purchasing an additional 774,921 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 675,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 98,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

