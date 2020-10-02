G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $673.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.