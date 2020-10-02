Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 159,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.42.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

