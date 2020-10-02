Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report $898.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $869.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $928.26 million. Garmin reported sales of $934.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Secur. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $94.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,568. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. Garmin has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $106.00.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,733. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,512,000 after buying an additional 1,162,038 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Garmin by 327.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,678,000 after acquiring an additional 594,293 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Garmin by 138.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after acquiring an additional 389,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Garmin by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after acquiring an additional 369,133 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Garmin by 47.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 950,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 306,891 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

