GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLOG. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DNB Markets raised GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.14.

GLOG stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $270.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.36. GasLog has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. GasLog had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GasLog by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GasLog by 29.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

