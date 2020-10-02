GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will report $74.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.30 million and the highest is $82.00 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit reported sales of $96.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $329.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.51 million to $343.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $297.83 million, with estimates ranging from $279.74 million to $313.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $84.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $173.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

