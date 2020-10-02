Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.14.
Genmab A/S stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
