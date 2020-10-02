Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 54.66%. The business had revenue of $804.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

