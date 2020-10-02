Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.95. Geodrill shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 18,900 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEO. TD Securities upped their target price on Geodrill from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56. The firm has a market cap of $84.63 million and a PE ratio of 25.68.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Geodrill Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

