GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Eight Capital upgraded GeoPark from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GeoPark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $441.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.23.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that GeoPark will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 22.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

