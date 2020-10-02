GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank lowered their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,828.31 ($23.89).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,443.80 ($18.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,505.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,576.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11444.4432973 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.